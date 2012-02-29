Tow Truck Fishes Dozens Of Cars Out Of Wis. Lake

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. They call it Battle of the Bago. It's the annual fishing contest on Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin. Only this year, contestants weren't just fishing for sturgeon. They were fishing for their cars. People arriving to fish parked their cars on the ice. That's normal, but the cars were too close together this year, and the ice gave way. Nobody was hurt. The three dozen vehicles were fished out of the lake by a tow truck. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.