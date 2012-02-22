Legends Participate In White House Blues Night

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Now, to a less controversial collaboration. Last night, the president and first lady hosted a blues night at the White House. They were marking Black History Month, and guests included legends B.B. King, and also newcomers like Trombone Shorty.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Not to mention, Mick Jagger and Buddy Guy, who nudged the president to join the band for an impromptu guest vocal.

BUDDY GUY: I heard you singing Al Green. So you done started something. You gotta keep it up now.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: Buddy Guy was referring to the president's rendition of a few phrases of an Al Green song last month at a rally in Harlem.

INSKEEP: After hearing that challenge last night, the president took a microphone from Mick Jagger.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SWEET HOME CHICAGO")

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

B.B. KING: (Singing) Same old place.

: (Singing) Sweet home, Chicago.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

INSKEEP: A surprise performance from President Obama, with a little help from B.B. King.

MONTAGNE: The full concert airs on PBS next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SWEET HOME CHICAGO")

