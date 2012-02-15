© 2021
Top Stories: Greek Leader Signs Austerity Pledge; China's Xi Continues Tour

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 15, 2012 at 8:39 AM EST

Good morning!

Our early headlines:

-- As Crackdown Continues, Syria's Assad Calls For Constitutional Referendum

-- Malachy, The Pekingese, Becomes Top Dog In The Land

-- Prison Fire Kills More Than 200 Inmates In Honduras

-- Iran's Ahmadinejad Will Announce 'Key Nuclear Achievements'

Other stories making headlines this morning:

-- Tentative Deal Reached to Preserve Cut in Payroll Tax (The New York Times)

-- China's heir apparent to meet with congressional leaders (CNN)

-- Greek leader signs austerity pledge, as president gives up salary (The Guardian)

-- Roche warns of counterfeit cancer drug in U.S. (CBS News)

