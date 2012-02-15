Top Stories: Greek Leader Signs Austerity Pledge; China's Xi Continues Tour
Good morning!
Our early headlines:
-- As Crackdown Continues, Syria's Assad Calls For Constitutional Referendum
-- Malachy, The Pekingese, Becomes Top Dog In The Land
-- Prison Fire Kills More Than 200 Inmates In Honduras
-- Iran's Ahmadinejad Will Announce 'Key Nuclear Achievements'
Other stories making headlines this morning:
-- Tentative Deal Reached to Preserve Cut in Payroll Tax (The New York Times)
-- China's heir apparent to meet with congressional leaders (CNN)
-- Greek leader signs austerity pledge, as president gives up salary (The Guardian)
-- Roche warns of counterfeit cancer drug in U.S. (CBS News)
