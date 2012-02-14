© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Top Stories: Violence In Syria; Obama To Meet With Chinese Vice President

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 14, 2012 at 9:03 AM EST

Good Morning!

Our early headlines:

-- Drop In Auto Sales Leads To Smaller-Than-Expected Gain In U.S. Retail Sales

-- Rick Santorum Faces Off With Occupy Movement At Campaign Event

-- USS Abraham Lincoln Clears The Strait Of Hormuz

-- Iranian Is Suspected In Bangkok Explosions

-- Mormon Baptism Of Wiesenthal Kin Sparks Jewish Outrage

-- A Year After Uprising, Bahrain Sees Protests Quelled By Teargas

Other stories making headlines:

-- Violence in Syria, U.N. Warns of Civil War (AP)

-- Pentagon working with FAA to open U.S. airspace to combat drones (L.A. Times)

-- China's leader-in-waiting to meet with Obama (CNN)

-- Kate Upton has SI covered (Boston Globe)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta