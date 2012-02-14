Top Stories: Violence In Syria; Obama To Meet With Chinese Vice President
Good Morning!
Our early headlines:
-- Drop In Auto Sales Leads To Smaller-Than-Expected Gain In U.S. Retail Sales
-- Rick Santorum Faces Off With Occupy Movement At Campaign Event
-- USS Abraham Lincoln Clears The Strait Of Hormuz
-- Iranian Is Suspected In Bangkok Explosions
-- Mormon Baptism Of Wiesenthal Kin Sparks Jewish Outrage
-- A Year After Uprising, Bahrain Sees Protests Quelled By Teargas
Other stories making headlines:
-- Violence in Syria, U.N. Warns of Civil War (AP)
-- Pentagon working with FAA to open U.S. airspace to combat drones (L.A. Times)
-- China's leader-in-waiting to meet with Obama (CNN)
-- Kate Upton has SI covered (Boston Globe)
