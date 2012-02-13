© 2021
Top Stories: Greek Riots, Whitney Houston, Budget

By Scott Neuman
Published February 13, 2012 at 9:44 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

Greeks Clash With Police Over Latest Austerity Measures.

Officials Say Houston's Cause Of Death Will Take Time and Adele Sweeps The Grammy Awards.

Activists: Syrian Rebels Repel Attack on Town.

Other top stories:

— "Obama's Budget: Political Tool Or Spending Plan?" (NPR's Scott Horsley)

ABC News' Political Punch blog)

— "Israeli Diplomats Targeted in India, Georgia" (New York Times Blog)

— "Hutaree Militia Members Face Trial" (CBSNews)

"Bali Nightclub Bombings Suspect Stands Trial" (Christian Science Monitor)

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
