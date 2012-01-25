Top Stories: President Announces Refinancing Program; Northern Lights Dim
Good morning!
Our early posts:
-- Egyptians Take To The Streets To Mark First Anniversary Of Revolution
-- Google's New Privacy Policy Will Allow Tracking Across Services
-- Marine Accused In Killing Of 24 Iraqis In Haditha Will Serve No Jail Time
-- In Daring Raid, Navy SEALs Free 2 Aid Workers From Somali Pirates
Our stories making headlines today:
-- President to Offer Way for Easing Home Debt (The New York Times)
-- Chances of seeing Northern Lights dim (BBC)
-- Cruise ship captain admits 'mistake' in deposition (CNN)
-- Megaupload founder denied bail (The Washington Post)
-- Garth Brooks awarded $1 million in hospital lawsuit (CBS News)
