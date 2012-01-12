Top Stories: Taliban Sees Hope For Talks; Mexican Drug War Toll Soars
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Video Depicting Urination On Corpses Won't Derail Peace Talks, Taliban Says.
-- Judge Blocks Pardons Issued By Outgoing Mississippi Gov. Barbour.
-- Penn State Will Honor Paterno, School President Says.
-- Jobless Claims Jump Up By 24,000.
Other stories making headlines:
-- "U.S. Intelligence Report On Afghanistan Sees Stalemate." (Los Angeles Times)
-- "Adversaries of Iran Said to Be Stepping Up Covert Actions." (The New York Times)
-- "Mexican Drug War Toll: 47,500 Killed In 5 Years." (The Associated Press)
-- "Romney Readies Bain Capital Counterattack." (Politico)
-- "Homeland Security Watches Twitter, Social Media." (Reuters)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.