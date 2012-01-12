Thieves Find Big Money In Stolen Plastic

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is plastics.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "THE GRADUATE")

INSKEEP: That's a character in the movie "The Graduate," offering career advice to a young Dustin Hoffman.

Some people in L.A. allegedly took that advice. Four men were arrested there this week with a quarter-of-a- million dollars worth of stolen plastic pallets - milk crates and bread baskets piled high in a warehouse. That same warehouse held a big, industrial plastic grinder.

Now I'm thinking of the movie "Fargo." Never mind.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office says there's big money in stolen plastic. It sells for up to a dollar a pound. And most of that stolen plastic is sold back to the manufacturers it was stolen from in the first place.

