Lost Wedding Ring Turns Up With Lots Of Carrots

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Sixteen years ago, a Swedish woman lost her wedding ring. Recently, she found it. The Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reports, while picking carrots in her garden, the woman found one with a gold band around it. The couple thinks it fell into some vegetable peelings meant for garden compost. The orange veggie was wearing a band of seven diamonds - carats for carrots. Composting works. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.