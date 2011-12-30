Tenn. Guardsman's Home Is In A Perilous Location

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. American veterans home from Iraq include Doug Edmisten of Knoxville, Tennessee. Hazardous as his duty was, he also faced danger at home. Two years ago, he was home for his son's birth when a runaway construction truck smashed through his house. Then on Christmas Eve, a van smashed through the house in the same spot. An apologetic neighbor explained he'd been working on the brakes of the van. The Edmisten's went to work on finding a motel. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.