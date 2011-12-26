NBA Commissioner Turns Boos Into Cheers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. NBA Commissioner David Stern didn't get much credit as the pro basketball season resumed. Stern visited Dallas to start the lockout-shortened season on Christmas Day. The Mavericks there, were raising their banner from last season's championship. But when Stern spoke, he was booed. The lockout wasn't popular, and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't like the settlement. Stern won over the home crowd, though, by praising Cuban and turning those boos into cheers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.