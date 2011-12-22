© 2021
Yahoo May Sell Some Of Its Assets

Published December 22, 2011 at 4:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a reboot for Yahoo.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: Yahoo may soon be selling off some of its most valuable assets. The company's board is meeting today. If it gives the OK, Yahoo could receive about $17 billion in a deal that would shed most of its Asian assets. That means Yahoo would dramatically decrease its valuable stake in Alibaba - China's largest Internet company.

The deal would get the company some much-needed cash. It's already trying to save money by giving up some prime advertising real estate. The iconic neon-lit Yahoo billboard near the Bay Bridge in San Francisco came down yesterday. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.