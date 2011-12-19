Top Stories: Kim Jong Il's Death, Philippines Disaster, Payroll Tax Impasse

Good morning.

The major story of the past 12 hours or so, as we've been reporting, is the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

We've taken an early look at the "uncertainty and anxiety" his death has created and at The Economist magazine's irreverent way of headlining the news.

There's much more coverage on NPR.org, of course. One place to start might be Anthony Kuhn's look back at Kim Jong Il's life.

Several other major stories are developing. We'll have more on some of them later. For now, here are a few of the top headlines:

-- "With Morgues Full, Mass Burial Held For Philippine Flood Victims; Nearly 700 People Die In Flash Floods, Landslides." (MSNBC.com)

-- "House GOP Threatens To Kill Bipartisan Payroll Tax Deal In Vote Set For Monday." (The Hill)

-- "Last U.S. Troops Make Quiet Exit Out Of Iraq." (Weekend Edition Sunday)

-- "World Pays Tribute To Václav Havel As Czechs Mourn." (CzechPosition.com)

-- Off Russia's Far East Coast, Only 14 Of 67 People On Board Capsized Oil Rig Have Been Saved. (RT.com)

-- Hearing Into Army Pfc. Bradley Manning's Alleged Handing Over Of Secrets To WikiLeaks "Turns To Computer Security." (The Washington Post)

