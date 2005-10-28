'Shopgirl' and Twain Confirm Martin's Iconic Status

Steve Martin is at the top of his game. He has just been awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, at the same time that his newest movie, Shopgirl, is winning strong reviews around the country.

The award is public recognition of Martin's wide-ranging accomplishments. And Shopgirl is the embodiment of his abilities as an entertainer and artist.

The story is based on a book of the same name written by Martin. He was a producer and writer for the film. And he stars in it, playing the character of Ray Porter. The role has an older Ray chasing the younger Mirabelle, played by Claire Danes.

At age 60, wearing many hats successfully is nothing new for Martin. He has mastered the world of stand-up comedy, acting, writing and producing. In his private life he is a serious art collector

Martin talked with Renee Montagne recently about his new movie, and about receiving the Mark Twain award.

