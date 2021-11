In the second of five reports on child welfare, NPR's Brian Naylor examines the condition of child protective services in New York City. Following the beating death of a six-year-old girl in 1995, New York made fundamental reforms in its child welfare system, and it became a successful model for municipalities in other states. Now, the New York City Administration for Children's Services (ACS) is facing criticism and caught in a budget crunch.

