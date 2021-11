French President Jacques Chirac meets today in Le Touquet, France, with Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair. Blair is expected to make the case for taking military action, if needed, to disarm Iraq. The French and other Europeans remain skeptical of the case against Iraq, particularly the Bush administration's assertion that there are links between the al Qaeda terrorist network and the Iraqi government. NPR's Nick Spicer speaks with host Bob Edwards.

Copyright 2003 NPR