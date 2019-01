After a report came out about Climate Change across the nation and what that looked like, The Asheville Citizen-Times Karen Chavez, put together a study and story on how climate chance has affected our region, the Southern Appalachia. Climate Change today and in to the future. This segment originally aired on More To The Story, Dec. 19, 2018.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's 'More to the Story' - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host