Friday Feature- Documentary Film: Chairman Jones, First Black NC School Board Chair

North Carolina Documentary Filmmaker Anna Jones is receiving high acclaim, honors, and screenings across the nation and beyond for a film she made about her father, "Chairman Jones: An Improbable Leader." Her inspiring story tells the story of James Jones, a black farmer in Eastern N.C. with only a 7th grade education, who incredibly became the first black school board chairman in the state around 1970. Anna is interviewed on this Friday Feature that first aired on October 12, 2018.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host