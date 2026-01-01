Thank you for calling WNCW. How much would you like to donate today?
Ways to Give:
(no thank you gift desired)
One-Time Donation with Thank-You Gift
Diamond, Platinum, and Double Platinum Membership
Donations of $500+ with special member perks
If the caller wants to pay by check, please have them mail us a check along with a note indicating what, if any, thank-you gift they would like and the shipping address.
*You do not need to fill out a form online or let us know what gift.*
Mail checks to:
WNCW
PO Box 804
Spindale, NC