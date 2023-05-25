© 2023 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Fine Tuned: Bayla Davis and Cary Fridley

Published March 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT

The Blue Ridge Music Trails’ Fine Tuned project is a mentorship and collaboration-based project aimed at professional development for emerging artists playing traditional music in Western North Carolina. For this episode, we spent time with Bayla Davis and her mentor, Cary Fridley, to learn more about their work together. These two women have worked together to blend their voices, to explore strategies to enhance their personal expression, and to refine their musical goals for the future.

Season 4