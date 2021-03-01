Related Program: 
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week (3/4): Nick Waterhouse - Promenade Blue

By 1 hour ago

Peak of the Week 3/4: Nick Waterhouse -- Blue Promenade

Reflections on his teenage past are the lyrical theme on this new one, and he’s known for drawing on retro styles of early rockabilly and R&B, but Waterhouse also sounds as fresh and modern as ever.

Tags: 
Peak of the Week
Nick Waterhouse
Blue Promenade
new music
#wncw