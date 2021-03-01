Related Program: Peak Of The Week™ Peak of the Week (3/4): Nick Waterhouse - Promenade Blue By Martin Anderson • 1 hour ago Related Program: Peak Of The Week™ ShareTweetEmail Peak of the Week 3/4: Nick Waterhouse -- Blue Promenade Reflections on his teenage past are the lyrical theme on this new one, and he’s known for drawing on retro styles of early rockabilly and R&B, but Waterhouse also sounds as fresh and modern as ever. Tags: Peak of the WeekNick WaterhouseBlue Promenadenew music#wncwShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.