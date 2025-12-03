From Helene and Back: Nature's Wakeup Call - A Radio Documentary
A production of David Weintraub and the Center for Cultural Preservation in partnership with WNCW radio
WNCW marked the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene by airing From Helene and Back: Nature's Wake Up Call, a one hour special which documents Hurricane Helene's disastrous impact on the Appalachian region of western NC.
From neighbors helping neighbors to state and local officials' accounts of the storm and its aftermath, these interviews and commentary tell the story of the storm and serve as a cautionary tale for the future.