Itching For Christmas With The Dancing Fleas

By Joe Kendrick
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST
The Dancing Fleas performing at the White Horse Black Mountain in Black Mountain, NC
Cleveland County, NC is home to ukulele band The Dancing Fleas, and is also reported to be the stomping grounds of Knobby the Bigfoot (while it is definitely home of the Yeti, the mascot of Cleveland Community College) . Collaborating with band leader Jason Lineberger on the concept, script and production of this episode, we dreamed up an old time radio theater setting with his sprawling party band at the center of this tale. Amidst the backdrop of the grand Southern tradition of the Christmas Casserole Cook Off, the Fleas seek to recapture the spirit of the holiday season in a quest which finds them taking on a rival Poison tribute band, disdain for all things New Jersey, even Knobby himself.

This old school radio drama podcast is a collaborative episode with Jason Lineberger and The Dancing Fleas. There will be ukuleles. And casserole. Plus a Bigfoot.

