Southern Songs and Stories The Shelton Laurel Massacre, Part Two: Could History Repeat Itself?

Cover art to the historical novel And the Crows Took Their Eyes by Vicki Lane

In the conclusion of this two podcast series, you get to hear some surprising facts about the Shelton Laurel Massacre and related events, which by themselves are still surprising to many people just considering the events of those tragedies. Even once you get past the shocking nature of the executions, there are lots of ironies and unexpected twists to the story. This episode features details on the Massacre itself as well as another big surprise that Vicki Lane, Sheila Kay Adams and Taylor Barnhill revealed in their interview, plus a theory on how the seeds of this terrible event were sown. Also featured is music about the Civil War and songs that were widely popular in that era.

Over Home aired on WNCW between 1989 and 1990

Included here is the original episode of Over Home which aired on WNCW over thirty years ago, and Taylor Barnhill’s full interview with Peggy Dotterer, the granddaughter of Colonel James Henry Rumbough and Caroline Rumbough, two figures central to the story surrounding the Shelton Laurel Massacre. Peggy Dotterer’s interview was excerpted in the Over Home episode. Together, these offer much additional information and history about the Massacre and related events. They also provide context for the two Southern Songs and Stories episodes on The Shelton Laurel Massacre, which excerpted portions of both.

Over Home - The Shelton Laurel Massacre Listen • 1:03:18