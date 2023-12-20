Western NC Fire Department Puts Eyes In The Sky To Save Lives

Kyle Perrotti of Smoky Mountain News joined the broadcast to talk about his story on how various fire departments in the North Carolina Mountains are using drones to fight fires. This technology is making a difference. Haywood County was one of the first to implement it. This interview originally aired Dec. 6, 2023.

Here is a link to the original story: https://smokymountainnews.com/news/item/36911-up-in-the-air-north-canton-fire-department-puts-eyes-in-the-sky-to-save-lives