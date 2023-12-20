© 2023 WNCW
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

Western NC Fire Department Puts Eyes In The Sky To Save Lives

By Paul Foster
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST
Pictured from left to right are members of North Canton Fire Department’s drone unit — Allen Newland, Tony Pope, Steve Kelley, Chance Best and Billy Hannah. Not pictured are Levi Allen and Christian Wilkie.

Kyle Perrotti of Smoky Mountain News joined the broadcast to talk about his story on how various fire departments in the North Carolina Mountains are using drones to fight fires. This technology is making a difference. Haywood County was one of the first to implement it. This interview originally aired Dec. 6, 2023.

Here is a link to the original story: https://smokymountainnews.com/news/item/36911-up-in-the-air-north-canton-fire-department-puts-eyes-in-the-sky-to-save-lives

More To The Story
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
