More Students in N.C. Are Receiving Early College Credit Than Ever Before

By Paul Foster
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST
Allison Shelley
/
The Verbatim Age For EDU Images

WUNC Education Reporter, Liz Schlemmer was our guest on the program to share her story, "More N.C. Students Are Taking High School Classes for College Credit Than Ever Before." AP (Advanced Placement) courses broke attendance records this past year and included an increase in participation by Hispanic and African American students. This interview originally aired Dec. 13, 2023.
You can read the WUNC story here: https://www.wunc.org/education/2023-12-07/record-north-carolina-high-school-student-enrollment-advanced-placement-ap-college-credit

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
