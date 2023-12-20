More Students in N.C. Are Receiving Early College Credit Than Ever Before

WUNC Education Reporter, Liz Schlemmer was our guest on the program to share her story, "More N.C. Students Are Taking High School Classes for College Credit Than Ever Before." AP (Advanced Placement) courses broke attendance records this past year and included an increase in participation by Hispanic and African American students. This interview originally aired Dec. 13, 2023.

You can read the WUNC story here: https://www.wunc.org/education/2023-12-07/record-north-carolina-high-school-student-enrollment-advanced-placement-ap-college-credit