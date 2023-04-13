Concerns About Charlotte CATS, The Charlotte Area Transit System and Citizens' Taxes
WFAE's, Charlotte Public Radio, Steve Harrison returned to the program to talk about news in the Queen City. This included lower tax assessments for Mecklenburg County golf courses - than for residences. As well as ongoing safety issues for CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System). This conversation originally aired on March 29, 2023.
Here is a link to the story on WFAE: https://www.wfae.org/politics/2023-03-27/will-the-city-whitewash-cats-investigation