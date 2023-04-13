© 2023 WNCW
Concerns About Charlotte CATS, The Charlotte Area Transit System and Citizens' Taxes

By Paul Foster
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
WFAE March 2023.png
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Mecklenburg Commissioner Leigh Altman (far left) asked for an outside investigation into a May 21, 2022, Lynx Blue Line train derailment.

WFAE's, Charlotte Public Radio, Steve Harrison returned to the program to talk about news in the Queen City. This included lower tax assessments for Mecklenburg County golf courses - than for residences. As well as ongoing safety issues for CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System). This conversation originally aired on March 29, 2023.

Here is a link to the story on WFAE: https://www.wfae.org/politics/2023-03-27/will-the-city-whitewash-cats-investigation

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
