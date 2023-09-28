© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 15th - 21st. Click here to sign up to volunteer!

AmericanaFest 2023

WNCW
Published September 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
Martin Anderson interviewing Tommy Prine at Sound Stage Studios - 2023 AmericanaFest
1 of 7  — 2023 AmericanaFest, interviewing Tommy Prine at Sound Stage Studios cropped.jpg
Martin Anderson interviewing Tommy Prine at Sound Stage Studios - 2023 AmericanaFest
2023 Americana Awards Show Finale
2 of 7  — 2023 Awards Show Finale (Photo by Mickey Bernal, Getty Images).jpg
2023 Americana Awards Show Finale
Mickey Bernal / Getty Images
Bob Crawford, Scott Avett and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers and Brandi Carlile at The Americana Music Association 22nd Annual Honors & Awards Show on September 20, 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
3 of 7  — The Americana Music Association 22nd Annual Honors & Awards Show
Bob Crawford, Scott Avett and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers and Brandi Carlile at The Americana Music Association 22nd Annual Honors & Awards Show on September 20, 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tammie Arroyo/Tammie Arroyo for Variety / Variety
2023 AmericanaFest Panel (featuring WNCW's own Martin Anderson!)
4 of 7  — 2023 AmericanaFest, panel (photo by Michele Roche).jpg
2023 AmericanaFest Panel (featuring WNCW's own Martin Anderson!)
Michele Roche
2023 AmericanaFest Awards Show audience as Allison Russell receives award
5 of 7  — 2023 AmericanaFest, Awards Show audience as Allison Russell receives award.jpg
2023 AmericanaFest Awards Show audience as Allison Russell receives award
Mighty Poplar at the 2023 AmericanaFest
6 of 7  — 2023 AmericanaFest, with Mighty Poplar.jpg
Mighty Poplar at the 2023 AmericanaFest
Margo Price at the 2023 Americana Awards Show
7 of 7  — 2023 AmericanaFest, Margo Price at Awards Show.jpg
Margo Price at the 2023 Americana Awards Show

Nashville, Tennessee was the center of Americana music last week, as the 2023 AmericanaFest took over dozens of venues showcasing a wide variety of acts featured here on WNCW. The 22nd Americana Awards Show kicked off the week at the Ryman Auditorium, with awards given to Billy Strings (Artist of the Year), Tyler Childers (Album of the Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song of the Year), The War and Treaty (Duo/Group of the Year), S.G. Goodman (Emerging Act of the Year), The Avett Brothers and Nickel Creek (Trailblazer Awards), and Patty Griffin and Bettye LaVette (Lifetime Achievement Awards). See the Awards Show lineup and photos here: https://www.nodepression.com/2023-americana-honors-awards-show-full-winners-list/

WNCW’s Martin Anderson was present for the Awards Show and many of the week’s various conference panels, discussions, and performances. Among the observations he made: the “Americana” brand has been making a concerted effort in the expansion of diversity: It started as a genre based more on “alt-country”, but with a folk influence too, so the founders went with the term “Americana”. (This was in the mid-1990s, spearheaded by the radio trade publication The Gavin Report, of which WNCW was a key influence.) They’ve since realized that the term “Americana” should better reflect the melting-pot foundation of American music. Numerous radio stations present this year indicated efforts to increase diversity as well, both among musicians and station personnel.

Many of the musicians present voiced deep gratitude for the independent radio stations – including WNCW in particular – who have supported them in their careers. These include Brennen Leigh, Jobbi Riccio, Bella White, Logan Ledger, the Ruen Brothers, and bluegrass super-group Mighty Poplar. Listen for interviews Anderson had with some of the artists to air on WNCW soon.

Tags
americanafest#AmericanaFest