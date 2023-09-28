AmericanaFest 2023

Nashville, Tennessee was the center of Americana music last week, as the 2023 AmericanaFest took over dozens of venues showcasing a wide variety of acts featured here on WNCW. The 22nd Americana Awards Show kicked off the week at the Ryman Auditorium, with awards given to Billy Strings (Artist of the Year), Tyler Childers (Album of the Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song of the Year), The War and Treaty (Duo/Group of the Year), S.G. Goodman (Emerging Act of the Year), The Avett Brothers and Nickel Creek (Trailblazer Awards), and Patty Griffin and Bettye LaVette (Lifetime Achievement Awards). See the Awards Show lineup and photos here: https://www.nodepression.com/2023-americana-honors-awards-show-full-winners-list/

WNCW’s Martin Anderson was present for the Awards Show and many of the week’s various conference panels, discussions, and performances. Among the observations he made: the “Americana” brand has been making a concerted effort in the expansion of diversity: It started as a genre based more on “alt-country”, but with a folk influence too, so the founders went with the term “Americana”. (This was in the mid-1990s, spearheaded by the radio trade publication The Gavin Report, of which WNCW was a key influence.) They’ve since realized that the term “Americana” should better reflect the melting-pot foundation of American music. Numerous radio stations present this year indicated efforts to increase diversity as well, both among musicians and station personnel.

Many of the musicians present voiced deep gratitude for the independent radio stations – including WNCW in particular – who have supported them in their careers. These include Brennen Leigh, Jobbi Riccio, Bella White, Logan Ledger, the Ruen Brothers, and bluegrass super-group Mighty Poplar. Listen for interviews Anderson had with some of the artists to air on WNCW soon.