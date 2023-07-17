© 2023 WNCW
Deer Tick "If I Try To Leave"

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published July 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT

One of our favorite bands has a new album spinning on WNCW; here is a review of its lead-off track

On “If I Try To Leave”, the Providence, Rhode Island four piece Deer Tick carve a slab of Exile On Main Street informed rock, propulsively banging out piano chords and ripping into meaty guitar riffs throughout. Notable for caging a more aggressive sound than much of their previous work, it is also the first time in their nearly two-decade career that guitarist and vocalist John McCauley and guitarist Ian O’Neil wrote a song together. It is the lead off track to their ten-song collection Emotional Contracts, produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon).

The howling extroversion of the jam balances with subject matter that is equally characteristic of the band’s seven previous albums, a kind of introspective yin to the song’s sonic yang. McCauley says, “The overall theme of this song is family and how I’ve come to rely on it. I need my family as a grounding force in my life. My survival depends on it, and I like it that way.”

Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
