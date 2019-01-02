© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tell Us: How Is The Government Shutdown Touching Your Life?

By Amita Kelly
Published January 2, 2019 at 7:49 AM EST
If you are seeing effects of the shutdown in your life, work or travel, we want to hear your story.
If you are seeing effects of the shutdown in your life, work or travel, we want to hear your story.

The partial government shutdown is rippling beyond federal workers and contractors.

In Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo are closed. Other recreational sites around the country remain closed or lack adequate staff. Some assistance and loan programs that rely on federal funding also could face delays.

If you are seeing effects of the shutdown in your life, work or travel, we want to hear your story. Please fill out the form below, and someone from NPR might contact you for more information.

(Note: if you are a federal worker or contractor who wants to share your story, please click here.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly