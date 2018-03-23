Why People Are Reluctant To Call The Austin Bomber A Terrorist
The suspect in the Austin bombings has been described as "troubled" by both police and the media. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks to NPR Code Switch reporter Gene Demby about why people seem reluctant to call him a terrorist.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: March 26, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this report, we incorrectly refer to the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter as being of Arab descent. In fact, his parents came to the United States from Afghanistan.