© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man In Shippensburg, Pa., Cited For Pumping Up The Volume

Published August 21, 2017 at 6:42 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. A man in Shippensburg, Pa., threw a party last week. Things went well until the police came knocking on his door with a noise complaint. No big deal, right? He got warning. The police left. But then he turns up the volume on this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD BOYS")

INNER CIRCLE: (Singing) Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha you gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?

CHANG: The officers were not amused by the theme song to the show, "Cops." Whatcha gonna do? The police came back and changed the warning to a citation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.