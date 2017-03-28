© 2021
Nashville Newscaster Finds Workaround For Lack Of NCAA Footage

By David Greene
Published March 28, 2017 at 5:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with some bizarre sports highlights.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERIC ALVAREZ: Before you ask, yes, I did make this segment with things I found lying around my desk.

GREENE: Eric Alvarez from Fox 17 in Nashville did not get permission from the NCAA to show footage from March Madness games, so he used a little rubber duck on his desk to represent the Oregon Ducks, also Lego figures.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALVAREZ: Number one Gonzaga versus number 11 Xavier seemed more like Batman versus Superman.

GREENE: Superman drove to the hoop or the key ring. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene