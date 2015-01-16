In Support Of Seattle's Seahawks, City Hall Bans Cheese

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Green Bay Packers, with their cheesehead fans, play the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. The winner heads to the Super Bowl. And here's a warning. If you find yourself on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, do not be caught with cheese at City Hall. The city manager has banned it today. He used executive order 12-12-12, which refers to the famous 12th man, the nickname for rabid Seahawks fans. A city spokeswoman did say there would be no cheese-related strip searches. And that's a good thing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.