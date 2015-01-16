© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

In Support Of Seattle's Seahawks, City Hall Bans Cheese

Published January 16, 2015 at 7:08 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Green Bay Packers, with their cheesehead fans, play the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. The winner heads to the Super Bowl. And here's a warning. If you find yourself on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, do not be caught with cheese at City Hall. The city manager has banned it today. He used executive order 12-12-12, which refers to the famous 12th man, the nickname for rabid Seahawks fans. A city spokeswoman did say there would be no cheese-related strip searches. And that's a good thing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.