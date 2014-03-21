© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

'Wheel Of Fortune' Player Cashes In With N And E

By Linda Wertheimer,
David Greene
Published March 21, 2014 at 5:38 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today: N-E.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Any?

GREENE: And not any, the word, but the letters N-E. Those are actually the only two clues the "Wheel of Fortune" guest had Wednesday night when trying to guess a 12-letter phrase in the bonus round.

(SOUNDBITE OF GAME SHOW, "WHEEL OF FORTUNE")

GREENE: Incredible. Whether it was luck or not, I don't know. He won $45,000 and seems like deserves every penny. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Linda Wertheimer
As NPR's senior national correspondent, Linda Wertheimer travels the country and the globe for NPR News, bringing her unique insights and wealth of experience to bear on the day's top news stories.
See stories by Linda Wertheimer
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene