Animal Park In England Enforces Strict Dress Code

Published September 26, 2013 at 7:34 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Next time you're in England on a wild animal safari, leave your animal print outfits at home, OK? The Chessington World of Adventure has just issued a strict dress code. They noticed the animals were getting really confused when they saw visitors in furs or leopard-print shirts.

There will be bouncers enforcing the code, giving offending visitors bland, gray jumpsuits to put on. I guess they're not that worried about visitors dressed like elephants.

