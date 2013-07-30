© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

La Santa Cecilia On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 30, 2013 at 5:30 PM EDT
La Santa Cecilia performs live in the <em>World Cafe </em>studios<em>.</em>
La Santa Cecilia performs live in the <em>World Cafe </em>studios<em>.</em>

La Santa Cecilia got its start playing a mix of rancheras, norteno music and other Mexican-influenced rhythms for tourists and passers-by on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles. The group developed a strong following as it started writing original songs and playing in clubs and other venues.

Audiences particularly responded to singer La Marisoul's charismatic personality and voice. She's sung on stage with Elvis Costello, who contributes a vocal to the band's debut album, Treinta Diaz. Another song from the record, "ICE El Hielo," is about immigration — a subject that touches each member personally. "ICE" refers to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the force involved in the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

In this installment of World Cafe, La Santa Cecilia performs a selection of songs from Treinta Diaz, including "ICE El Hielo."

Performance and interview made possible as part of our Latin Roots series by a grant from The Wyncote Foundation.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye