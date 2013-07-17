© 2021
Chinese Museum Closes Because Of Fakes

Published July 17, 2013 at 7:11 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Museums are booming in China. Hundreds opened in the last couple of years. Though one expensive museum has already closed down after a visitor noticed some fakes, like a supposedly ancient artifact bearing Chinese characters that first appeared centuries later and a Ching Dynasty vase bearing modern looking cartoon animals. A museum official told the daily telegraph that, of their 40,000 objects, at least 80 are real. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.