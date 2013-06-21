Instagram Expands With Video Feature

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

OK. Now thanks to smartphones, everyone can be an amateur filmmaker and now there is another way to share those cat and cute kid videos. Instagram, which people already use to share photos, is now opening up to video.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Facebook owns Instagram and announced the new feature. Users can create short videos and share them.

INSKEEP: Now, by doing this, Instagram is going after a competing application called Vine which is run by Twitter. Vine allows people to share videos that are six seconds long. By contrast, Instagram will let you post virtual epics - as many as 15 seconds long.

MONTAGNE: Unbelievably long in the age of the short attention span.

INSKEEP: As if it's ready for that competition, Vine has been adding a few features of its own recently. And by the way, four of your favorite NPR hosts made a six second Vine movie of our dramatic struggle to open a heavy studio door here at the NPR headquarters on North Capital Street in Washington, D.C. If you missed it, we've posted it once again on the MORNING EDITION Facebook page. Can't get enough of it.

