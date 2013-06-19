Just Washed Your Car? Try Speeding To Dry It

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Canadian man was a bit wilder than his country's reputation. Police say he was driving 112 miles per hour on a highway south of Black Diamond, Alberta. When they got a look at the man, they found he was 67 - possibly old enough to know better. But by the time the suspect got to court, he had his story straight.

The man explained that he had just washed his car; he was simply speeding in order to dry it off. Of course. He was fined anyway.