VIDEO: Gov. Christie Slow Jammin' The News With Jimmy Fallon

By Mark Memmott
Published June 13, 2013 at 7:36 AM EDT

President Obama did a slow jam with NBC-TV's Jimmy Fallon last year, and now his Republican pal and potential successor — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — has as well.

Check out the double entendres, weight jokes and 2016 references from NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

There was also the obligatory Bruce Springsteen reference — The Roots breaking into "Born to Run" after Fallon tried to get Christie to announce he'll make a bid for the White House.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
