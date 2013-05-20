VIDEO: Look Inside A Grizzly Bear's Mouth

When a 3-year-old grizzly in Alaska came upon a GoPro camera that adventure guide Brad Josephs had set up in the wild, the encounter produced footage that takes you right inside the bear's mouth.

We saw Josephs on CNN, talking about the amazingly close up view the camera got. Fair warning: If you don't like slobber, teeth and tongues, the video may be more than you can bear.

According to Josephs' YouTube posts, the camera survived. He adds here that it had been "strapped to a rock with a rubber band! ... The bear only gently mouthed the camera, and didn't even put a dent in it!"

