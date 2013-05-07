© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

N.J. Gov. Chris Christie Squashes Spider

Published May 7, 2013 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

New Jersey's governor, Chris Christie, was hosting a group of school children in his office when a spider appeared. Christie did not grant it a pardon. Kids laughed and cheered as he gave it the smack-down. Christie joked it's one of the perks of being governor - you can kill critters on your desk without getting into any trouble. Well, not completely true. The animal rights group PETA issued a statement criticizing what they called a thoughtless act.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.