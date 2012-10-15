VIDEO: A Skydive From The Edge Of Space

In case you missed it this weekend, here is harrowing video of the Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner stepping off a capsule at the edge space. He then plummets toward Earth at :

If you want more detail, our colleague Dana Farrington wrote more about the feat yesterday.

But two things of note: He broke the record for highest jump. And with more than 8-million viewers, his attempt broke the live-streaming record for YouTube.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.