Sometimes you just walk into a metaphor.

What classic rock title could better describe what a politician's really saying to voters than Cheap Trick's I Want You To Want Me?

And what tune was guitarist G.E. Smith ripping through Sunday afternoon during a sound check inside the Tampa Bay Times Forum? That very one.

We grabbed a little video of G.E.'s solo.

