Friday Feature- Steps to Hope: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The organization 'Steps To Hope' is a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and treatment center, located in Columbus, N.C. They have their annual Domestic Violence Walk on Oct. 19th, but the main focus of this Friday Feature Inteview is to talk about cases of domestic violence and what the case load looks like across the state and in Western N.C. From Steps To Hope- guests are Jessica Caldwell and Paula Ravan.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host / program originally aired Sept. 28, 2018