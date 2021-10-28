Search Query
WordStage
WordStage on WNCW: Derrick Phillips - "The Ghost of Mable Gable"
Johnny Thomas Fowler
,
The Ghost of Mabel Gable is a fun story with a hilarious punch line, a perfect tale for the little ones.Derrick Phillips is a folksinger, songwriter, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist from Easley, SC.
Listen
•
5:00