WNCW's 2011 Top 100 Staff Results
Martin Anderson
1. The Decemberists – The King Is Dead
2. Hayes Carll – KMAG YOYO
3. Abigail Washburn – City of Refuge
4. Dengue Fever – Cannibal Courtship
5. Asa – Beautiful Imperfection
6. Seun Anikulapo-Kuti - From Africa with Fury:Rise
7. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Won’t Bow Down
8. Monty Alexander – Harlem-Kingston Express
9. Malcolm Holcombe – To Drink the Rain
10. Bruce Cockburn – Small Source of Comfort
Laura Blackley
1. Gillian Welch - The Harrow and the Harvest
2. Grace Askew and the Black Market Good - self-titled
3. Jason Isbell - Here We Rest
4. Ry Cooder - Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down
5. Wood Brothers - Smoke Ring Halo
6. Big Harp - White Hat
7. Various - The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams
8. Kitty - Daisy, and Lewis, Smoking in Heaven
9. Megafaun - Megafaun
10. Eilen Jewell - Queen of the Minor Key
Rob Daves
1. The Real Tuesday Weld - The Last Werewolf (a Soundtrack)
2. The Cave Singers - No Witch
3. Timber Timbre - Creep On Creepin' On
4. Club d'Elf - Electric Moroccoland/So Below
5. Preservation Hall/Del McCoury - American Legacies
6. Staff Benda Bilili - Tres Tres Fort
7. Stephanies Id - Starfruit
8. Tuneyards - Whokill
9. Stephin Merritt - Obscurities
10. The Black Keys - El Camino
Roland Dierauf
1. Tyler Ramsey - The Valley Wind
2. Eilen Jewell - Queen Of The Minor Key
3. Jesse Sykes and the Sweet Hereafter - Marble Son
4. The Decemberists - The King Is Dead"
5. Les Doigts De L'homme - 1910
6. Bill Frisell - All We Are Saying
7. Tom Waits - Bad As Me
8. Dengue Fever - Cannibal Courtship
9. Kiran Ahluwalia - Aam Zameen: Common Ground
10. Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Peyton on Patton
Joe Kendrick
1. Eilen Jewell - Queen of the Minor Key
2. Laura Marling - A Creature I Don't Know
3. Hayes Carll - KMAG YOYO (& other American stories)
4. Wood Brothers - Smoke Ring Halo
5. Jessica Lea Mayfield - Tell Me
6. Jason Isbell - Here We Rest
7. Jesse Sykes & the Sweet Hereafter - Marble Son
8. Tyler Ramsey - The Valley Wind
9. Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi - Rome
10. Raphael Saadiq - Stone Rollin
Sander Morrison
1. Dum Dum Girls - Only In Dreams
2. Rebirth Brass Band - Rebirth of New Orleans
3. Southern Culture on the Skids - Zombified
4. Etta James - The Dreamer
5. Wilco - The Whole Love
6. Robbie Robertson - How to Become Clairvoyant
7. The Decemberists - The King is Dead
8. Ry Cooder - Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down
9. Peter, Bjorn and John - Gimme Some
10. Bright Eyes - The People's Key
Scotty Robertson
1. Ry Cooder - Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down
2. Wood Brothers - Smoke Ring Halo
3. Solomon Burke & de Dijk - Hold On Tight
4. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Won`t Bow Down
5. Tinariwen- Tassili
6. Trombone Shorty- For True
7. Paul Simon- So Beautiful or So What
8. Imelda May- Mayhem
9. Andy Statman - Old Brooklyn
10. Seun Anikulapo-Kuti - From Africa with Fury-Rise
Brad Watson
1. Rich Robinson - Through a Crooked Sun
2. The Cave Singers - No Witch
3. Megafaun - self-titled
4. Drive-By Truckers - Go-Go Boots
5. The Black Keys - El Camino
6. Viva Voce- The Future Will Destroy You
7. Jason Isbell &the 400 Unit - Here We Rest
8. Neil Young(& The International Harvesters) - Archive Series Vol. 9: A Treasure
9. Dawes - Something Is Wrong
10. Wye Oak - Civillian