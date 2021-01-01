WNCW's 2011 Top 100 Staff Results

Martin Anderson

1. The Decemberists – The King Is Dead

2. Hayes Carll – KMAG YOYO

3. Abigail Washburn – City of Refuge

4. Dengue Fever – Cannibal Courtship

5. Asa – Beautiful Imperfection

6. Seun Anikulapo-Kuti - From Africa with Fury:Rise

7. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Won’t Bow Down

8. Monty Alexander – Harlem-Kingston Express

9. Malcolm Holcombe – To Drink the Rain

10. Bruce Cockburn – Small Source of Comfort

Laura Blackley

1. Gillian Welch - The Harrow and the Harvest

2. Grace Askew and the Black Market Good - self-titled

3. Jason Isbell - Here We Rest

4. Ry Cooder - Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down

5. Wood Brothers - Smoke Ring Halo

6. Big Harp - White Hat

7. Various - The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams

8. Kitty - Daisy, and Lewis, Smoking in Heaven

9. Megafaun - Megafaun

10. Eilen Jewell - Queen of the Minor Key

Rob Daves

1. The Real Tuesday Weld - The Last Werewolf (a Soundtrack)

2. The Cave Singers - No Witch

3. Timber Timbre - Creep On Creepin' On

4. Club d'Elf - Electric Moroccoland/So Below

5. Preservation Hall/Del McCoury - American Legacies

6. Staff Benda Bilili - Tres Tres Fort

7. Stephanies Id - Starfruit

8. Tuneyards - Whokill

9. Stephin Merritt - Obscurities

10. The Black Keys - El Camino

Roland Dierauf

1. Tyler Ramsey - The Valley Wind

2. Eilen Jewell - Queen Of The Minor Key

3. Jesse Sykes and the Sweet Hereafter - Marble Son

4. The Decemberists - The King Is Dead"

5. Les Doigts De L'homme - 1910

6. Bill Frisell - All We Are Saying

7. Tom Waits - Bad As Me

8. Dengue Fever - Cannibal Courtship

9. Kiran Ahluwalia - Aam Zameen: Common Ground

10. Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Peyton on Patton

Joe Kendrick

1. Eilen Jewell - Queen of the Minor Key

2. Laura Marling - A Creature I Don't Know

3. Hayes Carll - KMAG YOYO (& other American stories)

4. Wood Brothers - Smoke Ring Halo

5. Jessica Lea Mayfield - Tell Me

6. Jason Isbell - Here We Rest

7. Jesse Sykes & the Sweet Hereafter - Marble Son

8. Tyler Ramsey - The Valley Wind

9. Danger Mouse & Daniele Luppi - Rome

10. Raphael Saadiq - Stone Rollin

Sander Morrison

1. Dum Dum Girls - Only In Dreams

2. Rebirth Brass Band - Rebirth of New Orleans

3. Southern Culture on the Skids - Zombified

4. Etta James - The Dreamer

5. Wilco - The Whole Love

6. Robbie Robertson - How to Become Clairvoyant

7. The Decemberists - The King is Dead

8. Ry Cooder - Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down

9. Peter, Bjorn and John - Gimme Some

10. Bright Eyes - The People's Key

Scotty Robertson

1. Ry Cooder - Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down

2. Wood Brothers - Smoke Ring Halo

3. Solomon Burke & de Dijk - Hold On Tight

4. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Won`t Bow Down

5. Tinariwen- Tassili

6. Trombone Shorty- For True

7. Paul Simon- So Beautiful or So What

8. Imelda May- Mayhem

9. Andy Statman - Old Brooklyn

10. Seun Anikulapo-Kuti - From Africa with Fury-Rise



Brad Watson

1. Rich Robinson - Through a Crooked Sun

2. The Cave Singers - No Witch

3. Megafaun - self-titled

4. Drive-By Truckers - Go-Go Boots

5. The Black Keys - El Camino

6. Viva Voce- The Future Will Destroy You

7. Jason Isbell &the 400 Unit - Here We Rest

8. Neil Young(& The International Harvesters) - Archive Series Vol. 9: A Treasure

9. Dawes - Something Is Wrong

10. Wye Oak - Civillian