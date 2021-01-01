WNCW's 2011 Top 100 Results

Click here to see Staff Results.

Scroll down to see results for the Bluegrass, Regional, and Blues contest.

Top 100

1. Gillian Welch - The Harrow and the Harvest

2. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Paper Airplane

3. Steve Martin & Steep Canyon Rangers - Rare Bird Alert

4. Decemberists - The King is Dead

5. Bela Fleck & The Flecktones - Rocket Science

6. Tedeschi-Trucks Band - Revelator

7. Wilco - The Whole Love

8. Tara Nevins - Wood and Stone

9.Tom Waits - Bad As Me

10. Abigail Washburn - City of Refuge

11. Drive By Truckers - Go-Go Boots

12. Del McCoury Band - Old Memories: Songs of Bill Monroe

13. Amos Lee - Mission Bell

14. Lucinda Williams - Blessed

15. Civil Wars - Barton Hollow

16. Gregg Allman - Low Country Blues

17. Hayes Carll - KMAG YOYO

18. Wood Brothers - Smoke Ring Halo

19. Warren Haynes - Man in Motion

20. Emmylou Harris - Hard Bargain

21. Paul Simon - So Beautiful or So What

22. Eilen Jewell - Queen of the Minor Key

23. Dehlia Low - Ravens and Crows

24. Ryan Adams - Ashes and Fire

25. Jason Isbell - Here We Rest

26. Fleet Foxes - Helplessness Blues

27. Ry Cooder - Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down

28. Blue Highway - Sounds of Home

29. Neil Young - International Harvesters: A Treasure

30. Infamous Stringdusters - We`ll Do it Live

31. John Prine - the Singing Mailman Delivers

32. My Morning Jacket - Circuital

33. Big Daddy Love - Let it Grow

34. Sarah Jarosz - Follow Me Down

35. Tyler Ramsey - The Valley Wind

36. Black Lillies - 100 Miles of Wreckage

37. Willie Nelson and Wynton Marsalis - Here We Go Again

38. Levon Helm - Ramble at the Ryman

39. Bill Frisell - All We Are Saying…

40. Iron and Wine - Kiss Each Other Clean

41. Bon Iver - self-titled

42. Chris Thile & Michael Daves - Sleep with One Eye Open

43. Dawes - Nothing is Wrong

44. J.J. Grey & Mofro - Brighter Days

45. Guy Clark - Songs and Stories

46. Jayhawks - Mockingbird Time

47. John Hiatt - Dirty Jeans and Mudslide Hymns

48. Wynton Marsalis and Eric Clapton - Play the Blues

49. Blind Boys of Alabama - Take the High Road

50. Malcolm Holcombe - To Drink the Rain

51. Etta James - The Dreamer

52. Billy Cardine - Yours to Find

53. Buddy Miller - The Majestic Silver Strings

54. Bruce Cockburn - Small Source of Comfort

55. Todd Snider - Live: The Storyteller

56. Darin and Brooke Aldridge - So Much in Between

57. Merle Haggard - Working In Tennessee

58. Jim Lauderdale - Reason & Rhyme

59. Grascals - Dance Til Your Stockings Are Hot & Ravelin'

60. Ben Sollee - Inclusions

61. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue - For True

62. Donna Ulisse - An Easy Climb

63. Cowboy Junkies - Demons

64. Dave Alvin - Eleven Eleven

65. Aaron Wood - self-titled

66. Jessica Lea Mayfield - Tell Me

67. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Won`t Bow Down

68. Gourds - Old Mad Joy

69. Robert Earl Keen - Ready for Confetti

70. Indigo Girls - Beauty Queen Sister

71. Uncle Mountain - Miles of Skyline

72. Hot Tuna - Steady As She Goes

73. Charlie Chamberlain- Old & New

74. Amy Lavere - Stranger Me

75. Audie Blaylock and Redline - I'm Going Back To Old Kentucky

76. Various: Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams

77. Dave Desmelik - Deep Down the Definition

78. Feist - Metals

79. Various: O Brother Where Art Thou - 10th Anniversary Reissue

80. Mandolin Orange - Haste Make/Hard Hearted Stranger

81. Dengue Fever - Cannibal Courtship

82. Danny Barnes - Rocket

83. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out - Prime Tyme

84. Booker T Jones - The Road from Memphis

85. Dale Ann Bradley - Somewhere South of Crazy

86. Various: Bill Monroe 100th Year Celebration - Live at Bean Blossom

87. Chuck Brodsky - Subtotal Eclipse

88. Death Cab For Cutie - Codes and Keys

89. Ralph Stanley - A Mother`s Prayer

90. Blitzen Trapper - American Goldwing

91. John Doyle - Shadow and Light

92. Cake - Showroom of Compassion

93. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - The Holy Coming of the Storm

94. Megafaun - Megafaun

95. Kasey Chambers - Little Bird

96. Head & The Heart - self-titled

97. Larry Sparks - Almost Home

98. Ben Harper - Give Til it`s Gone

99. Keb' Mo' - The Reflection

100. Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears - Scandalous

Top 50 - Bluegrass

1. Del McCoury Band - Old Memories: Songs of Bill Monroe

2. Blue Highway - Sounds of Home

3. Bill Monroe 100th Year Celebration - Live at Bean Blossom

4. Carolina Road - Back To My Roots

5. Mountain Faith - Save Me

6. Donna Ulisse - An Easy Climb

7. Darin & Brooke Aldridge - So Much In Between

8. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out - Prime Tyme

9. Grascals - Dance Til Your Stockings Are Hot & Ravelin'

10. Gibson Brothers - Help My Brother

11. Ralph Stanley - A Mother's Prayer

12. Dale Ann Bradley - Somewhere South of Crazy

13. Shannon Slaughter - The Sideman Steps Out

14. Audie Blaylock and Redline - I'm Going Back To Old Kentucky

15. Larry Sparks - Almost Home

16. Saravanan (Sav) Sankaran - Back to Bassics

17. Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice - The Heart of a Song

18. Lee Marcus - Grandpa's Pond

19. Blue Moon of Kentucky (Mike Scott) - An Instrumental Tribute to Bill Monroe

20. Cumberland River - The Life We Live

21. Mike Scott - Take Me Lord & Use Me

22. Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers - Rare Bird

23. Edgar Loudermilk - Roads Travelled

24. Snyder Family Band - Stages

25. Charlie Sizemore - Heartache Looking For A Home

26. Larry Cordle - Pud Marcum's Hangin'

27. Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa - It's Gonna Be a Beautiful Day

28. NewFound Road - Live At The Down Home

29. Volume Five - Children of the Mountain

30. Terry Baucom - In A Groove

31. Paul Williams & The Victory Trio - Satisfied

32. Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper - Fired Up

33. Cumberland Gap Connection - A Whole Lotta Lonesome

34. Laurie Lewis - Skippin' & Flyin'

35. Crowe Brothers - Bridging the Gap

36. Travers Chandler & Avery County - State of Depression

37. Primitive Quartet - It's Wonderful

38. Lonesome Highway - Got Away With Murder

39. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers - Hymns From The Hill

40. The Cockman Family - Dedicated

41. Frank Wakefield - A Tribute to Bill Monroe

42. Missy Werner Band - Three Kinds of Lonesome

43. David Parmley & Continental Divide - Church House Hymns Volume II

44. Hagar's Mountain Boys - Where's The Lonesome

45. Crossroad - Passing Through

46. Donna Hughes - Hellos, Goodbyes, & Butterflies

47. Wildfire - Crash Course in the Blues

48. Expedition Show - The Expedition Show

49. Cedar Hill - I've Got A Thing About Doors

50. Ethan Hughes - Searching For A Home

Top 20 - Regional

1. Dehlia Low - Ravens and Crows

2. Big Daddy Love- Let it Grow

3. Firecracker Jazz Band - …Meets the Wild Man

4. Black Lillies- 100 Miles of Wreckage

5. Tyler Ramsey- The Valley Wind

6. Uncle Mountain-Miles of Skyline

7. Johnson's Crossroad- Mockingbird

8. Stephanies Id- Starfruit

9. Jill Andrews- The Mirror

10. Aaron Wood- self titled

11. Secret B-Sides- Flowers & Chocolate

12. Dave Desmelik- Deep Down the Definition

13. Underhill Rose- self-titled

14. Mac Arnold's Blues Revival - Live at the Grey Eagle

15. Kellin Watson- Halo of Blue

16. Time Sawyer- Time For A Change

17. Jonathan Scales - Character Farm and other Short Stories

18. Billy Cardine- Looking Forward, Looking Back

19. Paper Tiger- Me Have Fun

20. Floating Action- Desert Etiquette

Top 20 - Blues

1. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Revelator

2. Gregg Allman - Low Country Blues

3. Blind Boys of Alabama - Take the High Road

4. North Mississippi Allstars - Keys to the Kingdom

5. Johnny Winter - Roots

6. Tab Benoit - Medicine

7. Mac Arnold's Blues Revival - Live at the Grey Eagle

8. Elvin Bishop - Raisin' Hell Revue

9. Marcia Ball - Roadside Attractions

10. George Thorogood & The Destroyers - 2120 South Michigan Avenue

11. David Bromberg - Use Me

12. Eric Lindell - West County Drifter

13. Duke Robillard - Low Down And Tore Up

14. Tommy Castro - The Legendary Rhythm & Blues Revue--Live!

15. The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Peyton on Patton

16. Hugh Laurie - Let Them Talk

17. Maria Muldaur - Steady Love

18. Roomful Of Blues - Hook, Line & Sinker

19. Candye Kane - Sister Vagabond

20. Ray Manzarek & Roy Rogers - Translucent Blues