WNCW's 2011 Top 100 Results
Scroll down to see results for the Bluegrass, Regional, and Blues contest.
Top 100
1. Gillian Welch - The Harrow and the Harvest
2. Alison Krauss & Union Station - Paper Airplane
3. Steve Martin & Steep Canyon Rangers - Rare Bird Alert
4. Decemberists - The King is Dead
5. Bela Fleck & The Flecktones - Rocket Science
6. Tedeschi-Trucks Band - Revelator
7. Wilco - The Whole Love
8. Tara Nevins - Wood and Stone
9.Tom Waits - Bad As Me
10. Abigail Washburn - City of Refuge
11. Drive By Truckers - Go-Go Boots
12. Del McCoury Band - Old Memories: Songs of Bill Monroe
13. Amos Lee - Mission Bell
14. Lucinda Williams - Blessed
15. Civil Wars - Barton Hollow
16. Gregg Allman - Low Country Blues
17. Hayes Carll - KMAG YOYO
18. Wood Brothers - Smoke Ring Halo
19. Warren Haynes - Man in Motion
20. Emmylou Harris - Hard Bargain
21. Paul Simon - So Beautiful or So What
22. Eilen Jewell - Queen of the Minor Key
23. Dehlia Low - Ravens and Crows
24. Ryan Adams - Ashes and Fire
25. Jason Isbell - Here We Rest
26. Fleet Foxes - Helplessness Blues
27. Ry Cooder - Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down
28. Blue Highway - Sounds of Home
29. Neil Young - International Harvesters: A Treasure
30. Infamous Stringdusters - We`ll Do it Live
31. John Prine - the Singing Mailman Delivers
32. My Morning Jacket - Circuital
33. Big Daddy Love - Let it Grow
34. Sarah Jarosz - Follow Me Down
35. Tyler Ramsey - The Valley Wind
36. Black Lillies - 100 Miles of Wreckage
37. Willie Nelson and Wynton Marsalis - Here We Go Again
38. Levon Helm - Ramble at the Ryman
39. Bill Frisell - All We Are Saying…
40. Iron and Wine - Kiss Each Other Clean
41. Bon Iver - self-titled
42. Chris Thile & Michael Daves - Sleep with One Eye Open
43. Dawes - Nothing is Wrong
44. J.J. Grey & Mofro - Brighter Days
45. Guy Clark - Songs and Stories
46. Jayhawks - Mockingbird Time
47. John Hiatt - Dirty Jeans and Mudslide Hymns
48. Wynton Marsalis and Eric Clapton - Play the Blues
49. Blind Boys of Alabama - Take the High Road
50. Malcolm Holcombe - To Drink the Rain
51. Etta James - The Dreamer
52. Billy Cardine - Yours to Find
53. Buddy Miller - The Majestic Silver Strings
54. Bruce Cockburn - Small Source of Comfort
55. Todd Snider - Live: The Storyteller
56. Darin and Brooke Aldridge - So Much in Between
57. Merle Haggard - Working In Tennessee
58. Jim Lauderdale - Reason & Rhyme
59. Grascals - Dance Til Your Stockings Are Hot & Ravelin'
60. Ben Sollee - Inclusions
61. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue - For True
62. Donna Ulisse - An Easy Climb
63. Cowboy Junkies - Demons
64. Dave Alvin - Eleven Eleven
65. Aaron Wood - self-titled
66. Jessica Lea Mayfield - Tell Me
67. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Won`t Bow Down
68. Gourds - Old Mad Joy
69. Robert Earl Keen - Ready for Confetti
70. Indigo Girls - Beauty Queen Sister
71. Uncle Mountain - Miles of Skyline
72. Hot Tuna - Steady As She Goes
73. Charlie Chamberlain- Old & New
74. Amy Lavere - Stranger Me
75. Audie Blaylock and Redline - I'm Going Back To Old Kentucky
76. Various: Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams
77. Dave Desmelik - Deep Down the Definition
78. Feist - Metals
79. Various: O Brother Where Art Thou - 10th Anniversary Reissue
80. Mandolin Orange - Haste Make/Hard Hearted Stranger
81. Dengue Fever - Cannibal Courtship
82. Danny Barnes - Rocket
83. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out - Prime Tyme
84. Booker T Jones - The Road from Memphis
85. Dale Ann Bradley - Somewhere South of Crazy
86. Various: Bill Monroe 100th Year Celebration - Live at Bean Blossom
87. Chuck Brodsky - Subtotal Eclipse
88. Death Cab For Cutie - Codes and Keys
89. Ralph Stanley - A Mother`s Prayer
90. Blitzen Trapper - American Goldwing
91. John Doyle - Shadow and Light
92. Cake - Showroom of Compassion
93. Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - The Holy Coming of the Storm
94. Megafaun - Megafaun
95. Kasey Chambers - Little Bird
96. Head & The Heart - self-titled
97. Larry Sparks - Almost Home
98. Ben Harper - Give Til it`s Gone
99. Keb' Mo' - The Reflection
100. Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears - Scandalous
Top 50 - Bluegrass
1. Del McCoury Band - Old Memories: Songs of Bill Monroe
2. Blue Highway - Sounds of Home
3. Bill Monroe 100th Year Celebration - Live at Bean Blossom
4. Carolina Road - Back To My Roots
5. Mountain Faith - Save Me
6. Donna Ulisse - An Easy Climb
7. Darin & Brooke Aldridge - So Much In Between
8. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out - Prime Tyme
9. Grascals - Dance Til Your Stockings Are Hot & Ravelin'
10. Gibson Brothers - Help My Brother
11. Ralph Stanley - A Mother's Prayer
12. Dale Ann Bradley - Somewhere South of Crazy
13. Shannon Slaughter - The Sideman Steps Out
14. Audie Blaylock and Redline - I'm Going Back To Old Kentucky
15. Larry Sparks - Almost Home
16. Saravanan (Sav) Sankaran - Back to Bassics
17. Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice - The Heart of a Song
18. Lee Marcus - Grandpa's Pond
19. Blue Moon of Kentucky (Mike Scott) - An Instrumental Tribute to Bill Monroe
20. Cumberland River - The Life We Live
21. Mike Scott - Take Me Lord & Use Me
22. Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers - Rare Bird
23. Edgar Loudermilk - Roads Travelled
24. Snyder Family Band - Stages
25. Charlie Sizemore - Heartache Looking For A Home
26. Larry Cordle - Pud Marcum's Hangin'
27. Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa - It's Gonna Be a Beautiful Day
28. NewFound Road - Live At The Down Home
29. Volume Five - Children of the Mountain
30. Terry Baucom - In A Groove
31. Paul Williams & The Victory Trio - Satisfied
32. Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper - Fired Up
33. Cumberland Gap Connection - A Whole Lotta Lonesome
34. Laurie Lewis - Skippin' & Flyin'
35. Crowe Brothers - Bridging the Gap
36. Travers Chandler & Avery County - State of Depression
37. Primitive Quartet - It's Wonderful
38. Lonesome Highway - Got Away With Murder
39. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers - Hymns From The Hill
40. The Cockman Family - Dedicated
41. Frank Wakefield - A Tribute to Bill Monroe
42. Missy Werner Band - Three Kinds of Lonesome
43. David Parmley & Continental Divide - Church House Hymns Volume II
44. Hagar's Mountain Boys - Where's The Lonesome
45. Crossroad - Passing Through
46. Donna Hughes - Hellos, Goodbyes, & Butterflies
47. Wildfire - Crash Course in the Blues
48. Expedition Show - The Expedition Show
49. Cedar Hill - I've Got A Thing About Doors
50. Ethan Hughes - Searching For A Home
Top 20 - Regional
1. Dehlia Low - Ravens and Crows
2. Big Daddy Love- Let it Grow
3. Firecracker Jazz Band - …Meets the Wild Man
4. Black Lillies- 100 Miles of Wreckage
5. Tyler Ramsey- The Valley Wind
6. Uncle Mountain-Miles of Skyline
7. Johnson's Crossroad- Mockingbird
8. Stephanies Id- Starfruit
9. Jill Andrews- The Mirror
10. Aaron Wood- self titled
11. Secret B-Sides- Flowers & Chocolate
12. Dave Desmelik- Deep Down the Definition
13. Underhill Rose- self-titled
14. Mac Arnold's Blues Revival - Live at the Grey Eagle
15. Kellin Watson- Halo of Blue
16. Time Sawyer- Time For A Change
17. Jonathan Scales - Character Farm and other Short Stories
18. Billy Cardine- Looking Forward, Looking Back
19. Paper Tiger- Me Have Fun
20. Floating Action- Desert Etiquette
Top 20 - Blues
1. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Revelator
2. Gregg Allman - Low Country Blues
3. Blind Boys of Alabama - Take the High Road
4. North Mississippi Allstars - Keys to the Kingdom
5. Johnny Winter - Roots
6. Tab Benoit - Medicine
7. Mac Arnold's Blues Revival - Live at the Grey Eagle
8. Elvin Bishop - Raisin' Hell Revue
9. Marcia Ball - Roadside Attractions
10. George Thorogood & The Destroyers - 2120 South Michigan Avenue
11. David Bromberg - Use Me
12. Eric Lindell - West County Drifter
13. Duke Robillard - Low Down And Tore Up
14. Tommy Castro - The Legendary Rhythm & Blues Revue--Live!
15. The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Peyton on Patton
16. Hugh Laurie - Let Them Talk
17. Maria Muldaur - Steady Love
18. Roomful Of Blues - Hook, Line & Sinker
19. Candye Kane - Sister Vagabond
20. Ray Manzarek & Roy Rogers - Translucent Blues