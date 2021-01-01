WNCW Giveaways

Winners of our WNCW Spring 2020 Fundraiser Giveaways:

Monday Grab Bags - Automatically given to folks who made a pledge of $100 or more on Monday.

Tuesday - Asheville Fly Fishing Trip With Galen Kipar - Congrats to Gary G. from Valdese, NC

Wednesday - Gorge Waterfall Rappelling Trek - Congrats to Ted M. of Washington, DC

Thursday - Dagger Kayak Giveaway donated by Confluence Outdoor in Greenville, SC - Congrats Terri C. from Greensboro, NC!

Friday - One pair of tickets to Chimney Rock State Park for pledges of $40 or more.

Saturday - Lichty Guitar, handcrafted by luthier Jay Lichty - Congrats to Mark P. for winning the Lichty Guitar!

ALL 2020 TICKETS ARE GIVEN AWAY IN PAIRS

Winners will be announced online at the top of web site the same day the giveaway ends!